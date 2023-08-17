Naira gains further, trades at 860/$ on parallel market

Naira furthered its gaining streak against the Dollar on Thursday as the parallel segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market continues to react to the $3 billion crude oil repayment loan secured by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) from Africa Import and Export Bank (AFREXIM) to stabilise the local currency.

Parallel market FX dealers were as at 9.52am on Thursday August 17 seen buying dollar at N835 while selling at N860, according to data by AbokiFX, an online platform that tracks the exchange rate on the parallel market.

Before the news of the AFREXIM loan deal broke on Wednesday, parallel market FX dealers were buying the green back at N880 while selling at N910.

Otega Ogra, senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Digital/New Media explained in a tweet what the $3billion Emergency Crude Repayment Loan from Afrexim is meant to achieve.

“What’s the benefit of this loan to Nigeria? The loan will assist NNPC Limited in settling taxes and royalties in advance. It will also equip the Federal Government with the necessary dollar liquidity to stabilise the Naira, with limited risk,” he said.

“Will this affect fuel prices? A strengthened Naira as a result of this initiative will lead to a reduction in fuel costs. This means that if the Naira appreciates in value, the cost of fuel will drop and further increases will be halted,” Ogra added.

“What about subsidies? Are they coming back? No. A stronger Naira will result in lower prices from the current level, making subsidies unnecessary. The deregulation policy remains unchanged,” the President’s aide said.

In their recent commentary, Damilare Ojo-led team of research analysts at Lagos-based Meristem said, “In our view, core inflation will remain elevated in the near term in light of the continued free-fall of the Naira. The outlook of the FX market is largely marked by uncertainty and volatility; as such, there is an urgent need for a unified strategy to address these challenges, involving enhancing FX liquidity, promoting export diversity, and fostering investors’ confidence through transparent policies.”

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported the headline inflation rate for July 2023 to have increased by 129 basis points (bps) to 24.08percent year-on-year (YoY) from 22.79percent YoY in June 2023.

The Meristem analysts noted that the July data also reflects the effect of the petroleum subsidy removal in May and the resultant increase in prices of human and merchandise transportation in the subsequent months.

Before receiving firepower from Afrexim Bank in Cairo to help fight speculators that have ambushed the FX market, the gap between official and the parallel market had widened by about N200 in the past week. It had reached N950/$ at the parallel market before this recent drop.