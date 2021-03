Nigeria’s currency on Monday strengthened against dollar by 0.26 percent at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) admitted that Naira has devalued for the third time. “In order to adjust for the decrease in supply of foreign exchange, the naira depreciated at the official window from N305/$…

