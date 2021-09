Naira, Nigeria’s legal tender on Wednesday fell to N535 per dollar at the unofficial market and 0.20 percent at the official market despite the recent accretion in external reserves. Nigeria’s external reserves has in the last one month increased by 2.77 percent to $34.49 billion as of September 6, 2021 compared to $33.56 billion in…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login