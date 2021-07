The foreign exchange market closed on Friday with Nigeria’s currency depreciating across official and unofficial segments despite the injection of $210 million by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Naira weakened by 0.15 percent or N0.62k to close at N411.75k per dollar on Friday compared to the opening rate of N411.13k/$ on Monday at the…

