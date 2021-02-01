BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Liquidity to rise as N157.6bn OMO repayment hits financial market

… Naira steadies at N480 on parallel market

Liquidity in the financial market is expected to increase this week following anticipated inflow from Open Market Operation (OMO) worth N157.6 billion. OMO simply means the buying and selling of government security, which enables a central bank to control the supply of money in the banking system. Liquidity levels stood at N348.7bn on Thursday, due…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.