Liquidity to rise as N157.6bn OMO repayment hits financial market

Liquidity in the financial market is expected to increase this week following anticipated inflow from Open Market Operation (OMO) worth N157.6 billion. OMO simply means the buying and selling of government security, which enables a central bank to control the supply of money in the banking system. Liquidity levels stood at N348.7bn on Thursday, due…