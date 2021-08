The rising demand for scarce dollar by importer has triggered fresh fall in the value of naira at the parallel market, popularly known as the black market. Naira fell to a new low of N527 per dollar, the lowest since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stopped dollar sales to the Bureau De Change (BDC)…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login