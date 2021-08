The foreign exchange pressure intensified on Thursday as the naira weakened to N520, losing 0.58 percent compared to N517/$ traded on Wednesday at the parallel market, also known as the black market. Trade attributed the naira depreciation to increased demand for the greenback by the end-users who could not get dollars from the bank due…

