FX liquidity declines by 61.18% after CBN announced N5 reward for diaspora remittances

Liquidity in the foreign exchange market failed to improve on Monday, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced new policy to boost inflows into the country. The daily foreign exchange market turnover declined by 61.18 percent to $32.58 million on Monday from $83.93 million recorded on Friday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex…