Currency in circulation rise by 29.30% as naira weakens at I&E window

Currency in Circulation (CIC) rose by 29.30 percent year-on-year to N2.90 trillion at the end of December 2020 from N2.25 trillion in January 2020, according to the data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). CIC is the value of cash that has been issued by a country’s monetary authority less the amount that…