Zenith Bank’s half year interim dividend highest in its history

Nigeria’s tier-1 lender Zenith Bank Plc has plans to pay a sum of N1 per share of 50 kobo as interim dividends to all registered shareholders on September 20, 2024.

The bank’s declared interim dividend of N1 per share represents the highest half-year (H1) dividend payout in its history.

In its recently announced audited results for the half-year ended June 30, 2024, the bank’s gross earnings grew by 117 percent from N967.3 bil­lion in the first half of 2023 to N2.1 trillion in the first half of 2024.

Read also: Directors ask FG to review banks’ windfall tax

The Group’s profit after tax (PAT) grew by 98 percent from N291.7 billion in the first half of 2023 to N577.8 billion in the first half of 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the group also grew by 108 percent year-on-year (YoY) from N350 billion in the first half of 2023 to N727 billion in the same period of 2024.

For the bank, profit before tax (PBT) rose in the first half of 2023 from N318.6 billion to N639.2 billion in the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, the bank’s profit after tax (PAT) rose from N274.5 billion in the first half of 2023 to N522.9 billion in the first half of 2024.

According to a recent statement, “dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of September 13, 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.”

Read also: World Bank opens applications for 2024 young professional training

“Dividend Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained and Share unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact Veritas Registrars Limited,” the report said.