Unrelenting bears push Nigeria’s Bourse further into negative territory

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) on Tuesday continued its loitering in the negative territory as insistent Bears pushed the market to another negative close. The record -0.13percent decline on Tuesday February 9 fueled the month’s dip now at -2.13percent thereby moderating the record year-to-date (YtD) positive return to 3.08percent. Amid scarcity…

