Total, Flour Mills, Access Holdings cause market’s N324bn gain as week opens

Nigeria’s equities market opened the week in green, rising by 0.58 percent or N324billion at the close of trading on Monday June 10.

Stocks like Flour Mills (+10 percent), Total Energies (+9.98percent), Access Holdings (+9.86percent), Chams (+9.74 percent), and Veritas Kapital Assurance (+9.52 percent) led other top advancers that caused the positive close on Monday.

At the close of trading session, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation rose to 99,793.71 points and N56.452trillion from preceding day’s 99,221.14 points and N56.128 trillion respectively.

Total Energies share price increased from N321.50 to N353.60, adding N32.10 or 9.98percent. Flour Mills also moved from N38 to N41.80, adding N3.80 or 10percent, while Access Holding share price moved up from preceding day’s low of N17.25 to N18.95, rising by N1.70 or 9.86percent.

In 8,657 deals, investors exchanged 963,540,754 shares worth N13.497billion. Shares of Fidelity Bank, Access Holdings, UBA, Nigerian Breweries and Zenith Bank were actively traded.