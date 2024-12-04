Stocks value up N18.2trn as new listings, blue-chips power NGX in 11 months

Despite Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) increases by Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) as well as other macroeconomic headwinds, Nigeria’s stock market value increased by N18.2 trillion in eleven months to November.

Since the beginning of 2024, the stock market has witnessed significant rally and buying- interest, especially in the financial services, consumer, and industrial goods sub-sector, which have continued to trigger massive bargain hunting in large companies.

Specifically, the overall market capitalisation that opened 2024 at N40.918 trillion, gained N18.2 trillion or 44.5 percent to close on November 29, 2024, at N59.107 trillion.

Consequently, the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) closed on November 29, 2024, at 97, 506.87 basis points, about 22,733.10 basis points or 30.4 percent from 74,773.77 basis points the stock market opened for trading this year.

New listings, investors interest in some blue-chip companies contributed to the stock market’s 30.4 percent Year-till-Date (YtD) growth as the local economy is faced with double-digit inflation, increasing MPR and exchange rate volatility.

With foreign investors’ increasing participation in the stock market, the likes of Airtel Africa Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, Seplat Energy Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, among others have appreciated in stock prices significantly.

Checks showed that the stock price of Dangote Cement gained 49.7 per cent YtD to close on November 29, 2024 at N478.80 per share, while Airtel Africa appreciated by 14 percent YtD growth to close at N2, 156.90 per share. Seplat Energy also gained 129 percent to close November 29, 2024 at N5, 300 per share.

Also, the stock price of Zenith Bank Plc grew by 15 percent YtD to close at N44.50 per share while GTCO’s stock price gained 30.7 percent YtD to close at N52.95 per share as of November 29, 2024.

The listing of Transcorp Power Plc and Aradel Holdings currently valued at N2.7 trillion and N2.25 trillion by market capitalisation also contributed to the stock market N59.107 trillion growth in the period under review.

The inflation rate, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stood at 33.88 percent as of October 2024 from 28.2per cent November 2023, while MPR has been increased by CBN to 27.50 per cent as of November 2024 from 18.75 per cent November 2023.

“The considerations of the meeting were held on the backdrop of renewed inflationary pressures as the headline food and core measures rose year on year in October 2024. Members therefore agreed unanimously to remain focused on addressing price developments,” Olayemi Cardoso, CBN governor had said.

This was the sixth time the CBN has raised the interest rate since February 2024. In September, the bank pushed the rate to 27.25 per cent following a drop in the country’s inflation level in August 2024.

Among other key macroeconomic challenges was the weakening of the Naira to N1, 663.396 against the dollar as of November 2024 from N942.117 against the dollar in November 2023.

Amidst these challenges, foreign investors have increased their participation in the stock market, trading about N744.34 billion out of the N4.47 trillion in 10 months of 2024 as against N291.38 billion out of N2.9 trillion transactions in 10 months of 2023.

With the 30.4 percent in 11 months gain in the stock market, analysts have projected that the bourse is not expected to surpass its performance in 2023. The stock market in 2023 gained 45.90 percent.

Commenting on the performance of the market in the first 11 months of 2024, Ambrose Omordion, chief operating officer, InvestData Consulting Limited, said, “trading on the Exchange this year is buoyed by renewed buying interest after a series of reforms that has attracted foreign investors amid mixed corporate scorecards by listed firms.”

He stated that many companies across various sectors posted impressive numbers, while some recorded mixed performance and others were disappointing.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

