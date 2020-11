Nigeria’s listed stocks garnered about N212billion on Tuesday November 10 as investors continued their bargain hunting activities in mid/large cap stocks. Thanks to MTNN, Stanbic IBTC, NASCON, Dangote Sugar, Ardova and other counters that moved higher. In just two trading days into this week, investors have gained over N850billion while the market has risen by…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE