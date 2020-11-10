Nigeria’s Issuing Houses propose N1trn to bridge infrastructural deficit

Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN) are proposing a N1 trillion infrastructure fund to help bridge the country’ infrastructural deficit as they believe that the Capital Market should be at the centre of mobilising funding for key infrastructural projects. The AIHN is therefore advocating that the Capital Market should float a N1 trillion Infrastructure…

