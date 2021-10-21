Stocks gain N237bn as investors buy ahead of Q3 scorecards

Nigeria’s equities market closed further in the green zone on Thursday as investors continued to buy value counters ahead of third-quarter (Q3) earnings reports.

Stocks like Cutix, NGX Group, Nigerian Breweries and BUA Cement led on investors buy list.

At the close of trading session on Thursday October 21, the market advanced by 1.10percent or N237billion which helped to push this year’s positive return higher at +3.56percent.

Cutix for instance rallied most on the Bourse from preceding day low of N5 to N5.50, up by 50kobo or 10 percent, followed by newly listed NGX Group which moved further high N21.45 to N23.55, up N2.10 or 9.79percent.

Nigerian Breweries rose from N47.90 to N51.45, up by N3.55 or 7.41percent while share price of cement maker BUA Cement rose from N67.85 to N72, up by N4.15 or 6.12percenr.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities Market Capitalisation appreciated from preceding trading day’s lows of 41,249.71 points and N21.526trillion respectively to 41,704.11 points and N21.763trillion.

In 4,272 deals, investors exchanged

216,194,624 units valued at N3.381billion. FBN Holdings, ETI, Transcorp, Access Bank and Fidelity Bank were actively traded stocks on the Bourse.