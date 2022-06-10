Stocks gain N158bn in week ended June 10

Nigeria’s equities market increased by about N158billion or 0.55 percent in the trading week ended June 10, amid three days of positive closes as against two days of negatives.

The market’s year-to-date (YtD) return stood at 24.55percent, while the market has increased by 0.40 percent this month. The week’s positive close was driven by buy activities in favour of oil & gas; industrial stocks.

All NGX sectoral indices closed the week in red except NGX Oil & Gas index which went up by 0.68percent and NGX Industrial which advanced by 0.25percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation closed the review week at 53,201.38 points and N28.681trillion respectively as against 52,908.24 points and N28.523trillion recorded the preceding weekend.