Stocks gain 1.63% to close week in green in longest gaining streak since January 

Nigerian stocks gained by 1.63% Friday to close the week in green as its gaining streak extends to a record 7th trading session, the longest since an 11-day bull-run that ended on January 13.

The market was helped by gains in BUACement (8.33% to N31.85, Nigerian Breweries (9.85% to N32.35), Access Bank (6.35% to N6.7), Zenith Bank (4.53% to N15) and Nestle (5.89% to N967).

PZ was the day’s top gainer, while Nascon, Conoil, Linkassure, and Honeyflour were among the biggest gainers as a year to date loss pared to -14.61%.

So far analysts say the market is being driven by bargain hunting activities as investors take advantage of attractive valuations.