Nigeria’s securities traders have ascribed the ongoing massive demand for shares of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc on The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to investors’ belief that the stock is underpriced relative to its intrinsic value. Following heated demand, the company’s share which opened at N12.40 per unit on Monday rose steadily by N1.85 per unit to hit…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login