The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has notified the market that the entire 29,431,179,224 issued shares of GTB were delisted from the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday June 24, 2021 while GTHoldco’s entire issued share capital of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each were same day listed on the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login