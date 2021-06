Shareholders of TAJBank Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading non-interest banking products and services provider on Tuesday June 24 applauded the board and management of the bank for its impressive performance in its first year of operations, promising continued commitment to the realisation of the vision and mission of the innovation-driven lender in the years ahead….

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login