Stockbrokers re-affirm Advocacy, inducts 321 Associates, 40 Fellows

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has pledged its continuous advocacy towards attracting more participants into the Nigerian capital market even as the Institute inducts 321 new Associates and 40 Fellows.

Besides, the Institute has announced the commencement of its full-blown remote examination as candidates from the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong participated in its Professional Examination last September.

In his welcome address at the Institute’s 25th Annual Conference in Lagos, the President and Chairman of Council, Olatunde Amolegbe explained that activities such as National Workshops and Conferences were ultimately aimed at sustaining the Institute’s advocacy role . Amolegbe noted both the Institute’s National Workshop held in Abuja In August this year and the current Conference were geared towards economic development.

“ The Annual Conference is slightly different in concept from the National Workshop, because it is primarily a family event. However, the two events are strategically similar, because of their focus on economic and capital market advocacy, with the intention of ultimately achieving significantly increased economic activity nationwide using a strong, inclusive and efficient capital market as an essential tool.”, Amolegbe said.

According to him, the 25th Annual Conference with the Theme: “Capital Market as a Catalyst for Economic Development and Sustainable Growth” delves deep into the area of macroeconomics on how the government, corporate bodies and individual investors can harness investment opportunities through the capital market.

“ Our Institute is on record as being one of the first organizations in Nigeria to embrace technology as its new way of life. CIS was the first professional body to conduct a full-fledged computer based examination diet.

The Institute conducts the required training and certification for those candidates that are deemed qualified to practice. As no person is permitted to perform core professional functions in the Nigerian Capital Market without obtaining appropriate certification from the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.“ he said.

The Chairman, House Committee on Capital Market, Honourable Babangida Ibrahim in his goodwill message assured the Institute of continuous support of the government in ensuring that the capital market attracts more participants across different levels.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki explained that there was a nexus between the development of a country’s capital market and the economy as reflected in the percentage of market capitalization to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of developed economies.

Amolegbe said some of the Institute’s achievements including provision of free life assurance to all our members, reviewing of Membership Rules and Regulation as well as Members Code of Conduct documents to bring them to world class standards, commissioning of a state-of-the-art office complex to provide a conducive atmosphere for staff and members alike and making significant strides in amending the Act that establishes the Institute for global competitiveness amongst others.