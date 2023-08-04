Stock market up by 0.22% in week ended August 4

In the trading week ended Friday August 4, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation increased by 0.22percent to 65,198.08 points and N35.480 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX CG,

NGX Banking, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value and NGX Oil

and Gas indices which depreciated by 0.07percent, 0.06percent, 2.13percent, 1.85percent, 2.43percent, 0.78percent, and

0.68percent respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

Forty-two equities appreciated in price during the review week higher than 39

equities in the preceding week. Fifty-two equities depreciated in price lower than 54 in the preceding week, while 61 equities remained unchanged, lower than 62 recorded in the preceeding trading week.

The market recorded total turnover of 2.575 billion shares worth N29.615 billion exchanged in 37,713 deals by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.854 billion shares valued at N37.645 billion that exchanged hands the preceding trading week in 41,547 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.921 billion shares valued at N16.514 billion traded in 17,689 deals; thus contributing 74.60percent and 55.76percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 160.206 million shares worth N625.021 million traded in 1,811 deals, and the Oil and Gas Industry, with a turnover of 152.046 million shares worth N1.332 billion traded in 2,403 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely AIICO Insurance Plc, FCMB Group Plc and

Transnational Corporation Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 636.217 million shares worth N1.737 billion in 2,751 deals, contributing 24.71percent and 5.86percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.