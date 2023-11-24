Stock market rises by 0.17% in week ended November 24

In the trading week ended Friday November 24, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation appreciated by 0.17percent to 71,230.48 points and N39.173 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Pension, NGX MERI Growth, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Lotus II which depreciated by 0.38percent, 1.15percent, 0.53percent and 0.02percent respectively while the NGX ASeM, NGX Oil & Gas and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

Fifty-nine equities appreciated in price during the review week higher than 54 equities in the preceding week.

Twenty-one equities depreciated in price lower than 30 in the preceding week, while 76 equities remained unchanged, higher than 72 recorded in the preceding week.

The market recorded total turnover of 2.425 billion shares worth N22.665 billion, traded in 33,230 deals by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.025 billion shares valued at N27.693 billion that exchanged hands the preceding week in 32,763 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.721 billion shares valued at N11.647 billion traded in 14,585 deals; thus contributing 71percent and 51.39percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 185.692 million shares worth N424.729 million in 2,816 deals and the ICT Industry, with a turnover of 139.865 million shares worth N4.440 billion in 2,971 deals.

Trading in top three equities – Universal Insurance Plc, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, and Unity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 809.400 million shares worth N492.625 million in 2,005 deals, contributing 33.38percent and 2.17percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.