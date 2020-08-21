Stock market rises by 0.09percent

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index appreciated by 0.09percent to close the week at 25,221.87 points while the value of listed stocks increased to N13.158 trillion respectively. In the trading week ended August 21, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Lotus and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which depreciated by 0.92percent, 0.12percent and 0.41percent while the NSE ASeM Closed flat.

Thirty-one (31) equities appreciated in price during the review week, higher than twenty-nine (29) equities in the preceding week. Twenty-seven (27) equities depreciated in price, lower than thirty-three (33) equities in the preceding week, while one hundred and five (105) equities remained unchanged, higher than one hundred and one (101) equities recorded in the preceding trading week.

The total turnover of 950.414 million shares worth N10.123 billion in 16,647 deals were traded in the review week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.327 billion shares valued at N13.934 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,392 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 624.278 million shares valued at N6.181 billion traded in 8,313 deals; thus contributing 65.68percent and 61.06percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods industry followed with 96.320 million shares worth N2.199 billion in 3,148 deals and the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 89.376 million shares worth N145.612 million in 757 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 298.901 million shares worth N4.761 billion in 3,056 deals, contributing 31.45percent and 47.03percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.