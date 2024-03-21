Stock market records first gain this week

Nigeria’s equities market on Thursday recorded its first session of positive close, thereby halting the negative trend seen in the preceding sessions.

The market increased by 0.13 percent or N74billion at the close of trading, thanks to investors who bought among others, shares of Transcorp, Juli and Etranzact.

Juli share price rose from N6.50 to N7.15 adding 65kobo or 10 percent. Transcorp moved up from N13.55 to N14.90, adding N1.35 or 9.96 percent.

International Energy Insurance also went up from N1.45 to N1.59, adding 14 kobo or 9.66 percent, while Etranzact increased from preceding trading day’s lows of N5.70 to N6.25, up by 55kobo or 9.65 percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation increased from preceding trading day’s lows of 104,256.81points and N58.947trillion respectively to 104,387.47 points and N59.021trillion.

Shares of UBA, Access Holdings, Zenith Bank, Transcorp and GTCO were most traded on the Nigerian Bourse as investors in 8,790 deals exchanged 336,816,310 shares worth

N9.28billion.

The stock market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) increased to 39.60percent.