Stock market opens March in green

Nigeria’s equities market opened this new month on a positive note, rising by 0.19 percent at the close of trading session on Tuesday March 1. Investors booked about N47billion gain at the close of the day’s trading session.

The record positive close on Tuesday helped push up the stock market’s record positive return year-to-date (YtD) to 11.16 percent.

In 6,045 deals, investors exchanged 370,543,295 shares valued at N7.853bilion. FCMB Group, Transcorp, Zenith Bank, MTN N and Niger Insurance were most traded stocks on the Bourse.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) rose for the second time this week, from day-open low of 47,394.53 points to 47,482.73 points while the value of listed stocks on the Bourse rose to N25.590trillion, from preceding trading day low of N25.543trillion, up by N47billion.

Seplat Energy led the gainers league after its share price moved up from N859.90 to N945.80, adding N85.90 or 9.99 percent while Royal Exchange followed, from N1.37 to N1.50, up by 0.13kobo or 9.49percent.