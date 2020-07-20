Stock market may see mix of bargain hunting, profit taking activities 

“In our opinion, risks remain on the horizon due to a combination of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria and weak economic conditions. Thus, we continue to advise investors to trade cautiously and seek trading opportunities in only fundamentally justified stocks”, said research analysts at Cordros Capital.

The continued spread of COVID-19 has left a negative imprint on the revenue profile of oil producing countries like Nigeria. Likewise, the pandemic-induced lockdown in second quarter (Q2) helps in dampening investors expectations of increased earnings of listed companies that are expected to be released in the market soon.

“In the absence of any positive market catalyst, we expect the market to remain pressured in the near term, though the attractiveness of a number of fundamentally sound stocks may spur some buying interest”, said research analysts at Vetiva Securities.

Last week, the equities market maintained its bearish performance amidst weak investors confidence and persistent uncertainties in the global and domestic space. Stock investors booked about N11billion loss in the remote trading week ended Friday July 17 after sessions of bargain hunting and profit taking in notable counters.