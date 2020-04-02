Stock market halts three-day loss path 

Amid the absence of major positive event or news that is capable of lifting investors confidence around the globe, the Nigeria stock market on Thursday April 2 halted a three-day downward slope.

Investors leveraged the opportunity of bargain hunting existing in some value counters like Dangote Cement Plc, Flourmill Nigeria plc that recently reached record lows.

The shares of Dangote Cement Plc recorded the highest gains on the Bourse after rising from N116.8 to N128.4, adding N11.6 or 9.93percent; followed by Flourmill Nigeria Plc which moved up from N19.15 to N20.2, adding N1.05 or 5.48percent.

On the decliners’ list, MTNN Plc led others after it dropped from N98.4 to N92.8, losing N5.6 or 5.69percent followed by Nigerian Breweries Plc which dropped from a high of N24.8 to N22.5, losing N2.3 or 9.27percent.