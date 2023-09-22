Stock market drops by 0.11%

In the trading week ended Friday, September 22, Nigeria’s equities market decreased by 0.11 percent.

In the trading week under review, 48 equities appreciated in price higher than 32 equities in the preceding week. Forty equities depreciated in price lower than 53 in the preceding week, while 67 equities remained unchanged, lower than 70 recorded in the preceding trading week.

The market’s year-to-date (YtD) return closed lower at +31.36 percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation depreciated by 0.11percent to close the week at 67,324.59 points and N36.847 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished the week higher with the exception of NGX 30, NGX Premium, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX Lotus ll, NGX Industrial Goods, NGX Growth and NGX Pension Broad which depreciated by 0.13percent, 3.45percent, 1.72percent, 0.12percent, 4.80percent, 0.36percent and 0.14percent respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

Read also: Foreign investors uptick in sight for Nigeria’s equities market

The market recorded total turnover of 3.911 billion shares worth N30.379 billion in 38,536 deals in contrast to a total of 2.933 billion shares valued at N47.449 billion that exchanged hands in the preceding week in 44,654 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 2.774 billion shares valued at N15.241 billion traded in 16,379 deals; thus contributing 70.92percent and 50.17percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 438.508 million shares worth N5.203 billion in 6,258 deals, and the ICT Industry, with a turnover of 294.470 million shares worth N4.447 billion in 3,078 deals.

Trading in the top three equities – Universal Insurance Plc, Oando Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 2.212 billion shares worth N8.907billion in 7,593 deals, contributing 56.56percent and 29.32percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.