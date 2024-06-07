Stock market decreases by 0.08%

In the trading week ended Friday June 7, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.08 percent to 99,221.14 points and N56.128 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX Insurance and NGX Consumer Goods which appreciated by 0.08 percent, 0.84 percent and 0.33 percent respectively while the NGX ASeM, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

Thirty-five equities appreciated in price during the review week lower than 45 equities in the preceding week. Thirty-seven equities depreciated in price higher than 25 in the preceding week, while 82 equities remained unchanged, lower than 84 recorded in the preceding week.

Equities

The market recorded total turnover of 1.703 billion shares worth N30.495 billion traded in 37,765 deals in the review week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.189 billion shares valued at N31.303 billion that exchanged hands in the preceding week in 39,362 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.222 billion shares valued at N15.876 billion traded in 18,782 deals; thus contributing 71.77 percent and 52.06 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 171.174 million shares worth N3.549 billion in 3,699 deals, and the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 116.145 million shares worth N4.434 billion in 4,163 deals.

Trading in top three equities – Fidelity Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 583.809 million shares worth N5.740 billion in 4,733 deals, contributing 34.28 percent and 18.82 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Exchange Traded Products

Total of 20,886 units valued at N7.415 million were traded in the review week in 142 deals compared with total of 23,922 units valued at N2.654 million transacted preceding week in 133 deals.

Bonds

Total of 292,878 units valued at N294.087 million were traded in the review week in 27 deals compared with a total of 433,721 units valued at N439.498 million transacted the preceding week in 9 deals.

Additional listing

Trading Licence Holders were notified that additional 788,643,533 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each per share of Multi-trex Integrated Foods Plc (Multi-trex or the Company) were on Friday, 7 June 2024, listed on the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The additional shares listed on NGX arose from Multi-Trex’s Private Placement of 788,643,533 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N3.17 per share. With this listing of the additional 788,643,533 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Multi-Trex has now increased from 3,722,493,620 to 4,511,137,153 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

The NGX said suspension placed on the shares of the Company will remain until the Company files all its outstanding financial accounts with NGX.