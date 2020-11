Nigeria’s equities market closed slightly in the green zone on Wednesday November 4 amid a mix of bargain hunting activities in some counters and profit taking in others. Chemical and Allied Products Plc rallied most, from day-open low of N22.3 to N23, adding 7kobo or 3.14percent, followed by FCMB Group which moved up from N2.9…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE