Stock investors lose N293bn as sell pressure persists on NGX

Nigeria’s equities market continued it negative trend on Tuesday as more investors stayed on the sell side of the Bourse taking profit after record gains.

The market has since this week seen increased sell pressure, which analysts expect to continue after FTSE demotion dampens the mood of investors in Nigerian stocks.

As at Tuesday September 12, investors in Nigeria’s equities market booked loss of N293billion as the market recorded another session of negative close by 0.80percent. Investors continued to sell stocks like Etranzact, NASCON, and Dangote Sugar Refinery.

Read also: FTSE downgrade creates negative vibe for Nigeria stocks

Related News Global stocks higher as Wall Street rebounds

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation decreased from preceding day’s highs of 67,296.18 points and N36.831trillion respectively to 66,760.2 points and N36.538trillion.

The market’s return year-to-date (YtD) lowered to +30.26percent as the bearish sentiment in the market drove more share prices further south.

Etranzact dropped from preceding day high of N9 to N8.10, losing 90kobo or 10percent. NASCON also dipped from N52.20 to N47, losing N5.20 or 9.96percent, followed by Dangote Sugar which dropped from N57.75 to N52, down by N5.75 or 9.96percent.

Transcorp, UBA, Access Corporation, Fidelity Bank and GTCO were most traded stocks as investors in 10,554 deals exchanged 645,540,839 shares valued at N11.014billion.