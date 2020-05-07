Stock investors book over N690bn gain in 4 days 

Nigeria’s stock investors booked about N695billion gain in just four trading days into this week as they continued to take position in fundamentally sound stocks.

The market succeeded in maintaining strong positive trading pattern since week-open as evidenced in record four-day consecutive gains, which pushed valued of listed stocks from week open low of N11.997trillion to N12.692trillion on Thursday.

Amid the gradual easing of lockdown across the globe and improvement in crude oil price, most market watchers expect economic activities to pick up gradually and as such retail investors continuing to channel funds into the equities market in a bid to take advantage of attractive counters trading at lower bands.

At the close of trading session on Thursday, May 7, the market booked another increase by 0.87percent, pushing the month-to- date gain high by 5.79 percent, and moderating the year-to-date negative return to -9.27percent.

day low of 24,143.37 points, while the value of listed stocks increased to N12.692trillion from

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 24,354.25 points from preceding N12.582trillion. Investors gained about N110billion.

Again, large cap stocks like Nestle Nigeria, Dangote Cement, and Nigerian Breweries were highly on the demand side during the remote trading session.

Nestle rallied from N975 to N1000, up N N25 or 2.56percent. Dangote Cement also moved up from N143.8 to N150, adding N6.2 or 4.31percent while Nigerian Breweries increased from N33 to N34.9, adding N1.9 or 5.76percent.

These recent gains at the Bourse will soon usher in era of profit- taking activities in the market.

FBN Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, GTBank Plc and ETI plc were actively traded stocks on Thursday. In 5,860 deals, investors exchanged 431,582,257 units valued at N5.260billion.