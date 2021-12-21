Stanbic, Cardinalstone, Rencap, 7 others trade N909bn worth of stocks in 11 months

In eleven (11) months to November 30, 51.96percent of total value of stocks traded on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was done by ten (10) stockbroking firms.

The stockbroking firms are: Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, Cardinalstone Securities Limited, Rencap Securities (Nigeria) Limited, EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited, Investment One Stockbrokers Intl Limited, Meristem Stockbrokers Limited, APT Securities and Funds, FBN Quest Securities Limited, APEL Asset Limited, and Cordros Securities Limited.

The record value of equities traded in the review eleven months period by the top ten stockbrokers was N909billion.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited led the pack, accounting for N189.75billion worth of equities transaction in the eleven months period, which represents 10.85percent of the total value traded on the Bourse.

According to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) broker performance report Cardinalstone Securities Limited traded equities worth N111.648billion, representing 6.38percent.

Rencap Securities (Nig) Limited traded stocks worth N99.146billion or 5.67percent, while EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited accounted for N93.721billion or 5.36percent.

Other stockbroking firms and the value of equities transactions the executed in the review period are: Investment One Stockbrokers International Limited (N83.432billion or 4.77percent), Meristem Stockbrokers Limited (N82.251billion or 4.70percent), APT Securities and Funds (N70.668billion or 4.04percent), FBN Quest Securities Limited (N69.926billion or 4percent), APEL Asset Limited (N57.679billion or 3.30percent), Cordros Securities Limited (N50.731billion or 2.90percent).

In terms of volume, Cardinalstone Securities Limited led the pack by trading 11.959billion units in 11 month which represents 7.44percent of the total volume of equities exchanged same period.

Others are: Morgan Capital Securities Limited (11.346billion units or 7.06percent), Meristem Stockbrokers Limited (9.430billion units or 5.87percent), APT Securities and Funds (8.585billion units or 5.34percent), Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited (6.910billion units or 4.30percent), and FBN Quest Securities Limited (5.402billion units or 3.36percent).

ATLASS Portfolios Limited traded 4.349billion units or 2.71percent, APEL Asset Limited (3.927units or 2.44percent), GTI Securities Limited (3.841billion units or 2.39percent) and United Capital Securities Limited (3.433billion or 2.14percent).