SEPLAT shows resilience in FY 2020 despite challenging year

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (Seplat), a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange on Monday March 1 announced its audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. Operational highlights Working-interest production within guidance at 51,183 boepd, despite demand fall and OPEC+ quotas;…

