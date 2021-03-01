BusinessDay
Local investors account for 79.56% of Nigeria’s equities trade in January

NSE
Nigerian equities had a terrible outing in February

Nigeria’s domestic investors traded stocks worth N184.94billion in the month of January, which represents 79.56 percent of N232.46billion worth of equities traded in the review month. Domestic retail investors traded stock worth N67.44billion while institutional investors exchanged N117.50billion worth of equities in the review month. Meanwhile, foreign investors traded stocks worth N47.52billion, representing 20.44percent of…

