Securities dealing houses, stockbrokers renew pact for market development

Poised to pool professionalism and resources for accelerated market development, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) and Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) have renewed plans for collaborative efforts.

The President and Chairman of CIS, Olatunde Amolegbe, who recently received staff of office, as the 11th President of the Institute, in his acceptance speech, pledged that the Institute would work with ASHON and other trade groups to achieve common goal.

“We will continue to work in close partnership and cooperation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) and all the registered securities trading platforms in the country.”, said Amolegbe.

Similarly, in his goodwill message for Investiture of Amolegbe, ASHON’S Chairman, OnyenwechukwuEzeagu, lauded the Institute’s new President and expressed willingness of ASHON to partner with the Institute to strengthen professionalism and move the market forward.

“Today, we celebrate one of the architects and proponents of a reinvigorated Institute of Stockbrokers. We know Olatunde Amolegbe to be a man of integrity, an exemplary Stockbroker and an astute business man. He has the strength of character to lead the Institute and we have no doubt in his ability to keep turning the momentum of growth which his predecessors had initiated despite all odds.

“Our advice to him and all of us is that we should join hands in the great work of advocacy, in finding solutions to the survival of our industry, which is in dire strait. We must think deeply and work assiduously on the future of our profession.”, said Ezeagu.