Securities dealers trade N1.544trn worth of Nigeria’s stocks in 10 months

In ten months to October 31, not less than N1.544trillion worth of Nigeria’s listed stocks were exchanged by dealers on the Bourse, as against N1.581trillion recorded same period in 2020.

Month-on-month (MoM) details show that stocks worth N232.46billion were traded in January, while in February the value of equities traded was N215.58billion.

Further details show that in March 2021, investors traded stocks worth N228.49billion, April (N159.93billion), May (N97.19billion), June (N100.77billion), July (N 89.77billion), August (N89.42billion), September (N118.15billion) and October (N213.07billion).

Out of the total amount of equities traded in the review period, domestic investors exchanged equities worth N1.215trillion, representing 78.66percent of the total. Domestic investors had same in 2020 exchanged stocks worth N989.12billion.

Retail domestic investors on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) accounted for N494.87billion worth of equities traded in the review ten months period. These retail investors traded stocks worth N451.19billion same period in 2020.

Their institutional counterparts in same period accounted for equities deals valued at N720.34billion. Domestic institutional investors had in ten month to October 2020 exchanged N537.93billion worth of equities.

Read also: Stocks lose over N590bn in week ended Dec. 3

Meanwhile, their foreign counterparts in same ten months traded stocks valued at N329.62billion or 21.34percent of the total. Foreign investors had in same ten months period in 2020 exchanged stocks valued at N591.97billion.

Foreign inflow was just N156.30billion while foreign outflow was N173.32billion.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited on a monthly basis polls trading figures from market operators on their Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) flows.

As at October 31, 2021, total transactions at the nation’s bourse increased by 80.34percent from N118.15billion (about $285.81million) in September 2021 to N213.07billion (about $513.31million) in October 2021.

The performance of the current month when compared to the performance in October 2020 (N244.90billion) revealed that total transactions decreased by 13percent. In October 2021, the total value of transactions executed by Domestic Investors outperformed transactions executed by Foreign Investors by circa 60percent.