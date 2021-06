SEC mulls incubation programme for FinTechs with interest in Capital Market

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the imminent roll-out of the SEC Regulatory Incubation (RI) programme for FinTechs operating or seeking to operate in the Nigerian Capital Market. The Regulatory Incubation (RI) programme is designed to address the needs of new business models and processes that require regulatory authorisation to continue carrying out…