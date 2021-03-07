BusinessDay
SEC has recorded significant Master Plan achievements, says Yuguda

Lamido Yuguda

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that it has recorded significant traction and successes in achieving some key Master Plan objectives such as full Dematerialization of Share Certificates, recapitalisation of Capital Market Operators, launch of National Investor Protection Fund, new Corporate Governance Scorecard for public companies, and Electronic Dividend Mandate Management System amongst…

