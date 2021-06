Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has assured shareholders of enhanced returns on their investments in the years ahead. SAHCO Chairman, Taiwo Afolabi gave the assurance at the company’s 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday in Lagos. The shareholders at the meeting unanimously approved 16.5 kobo per share dividend recommended by the board of…

