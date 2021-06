NGX says FG, corporates raised N4.58trn from the fixed income market

Despite the weak macroeconomic situation, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited continues to provide issuers with a platform that allows them meet their strategic business objectives as Federal Government and corporates have so far raised N4.58 trillion from the capital market via the fixed income segment from Jan to June 3, 2021. Data obtained from NGX’s X-Compliance…