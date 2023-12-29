Nollywood can further boost retail investor activity in capital market, says Popoola

Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has said that the domestic entertainment sector, Nollywood, can help to further boost retail investor activity in the capital market due to its appeal to Nigeria’s younger generation.

Popoola said this at the Closing Gong Ceremony commemorating the final trading day of the year and celebrating the achievements of Nollywood stalwart and CEO RMD Productions, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD).

The CEO stated, “Nollywood plays a critical role in selling the Nigerian economy and can help to catalyse increased retail investor activity by educating the younger generation to further crowd them into the market. Nollywood stakeholders can also leverage the market to raise the capital to fund their businesses and projects, deepening the synergy between the creative sector and the capital market.”

Mofe Damijo, giving his remakes also noted that it was important that the business community and the creative sector stimulate interactions as both sides had tremendous value to offer each other and drive the growth of the Nigerian economy. “We cannot promote Nigeria or attract foreign investment without integrating our art and culture into it, he said, adding that other countries who promote their economies on international platforms go through their art and culture.