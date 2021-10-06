Nigeria’s stock market rally continues

Nigeria’s stock market continued its rally on Wednesday, thereby recording three consecutive days of gain this week.

The market rose by 0.12percent at the close of ongoing remote trading session on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). Thanks to shares of FBN Holdings Plc which rose most from, N9 to N9.70, up 70kobo or 07.78percent.

As investors continue to cherry pick attractive names across sectors, listed equities value rose by about N26billion.

The market’s twin performance indicators –the Nigerian Exchange Limited All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation increased further from 40,716.66 points and N21.216trillion to 40,765.2 points and N21.242trillion.

In 5,145 deals, investors exchanged 400,651,808 valued at about N3.479billion.