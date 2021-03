Nigeria’s equities market opened the month of March on a positive note, rising by 0.33 percent or N69billion at the close of trading session on Monday –the first trading day into the new month. Thanks to UACN which led the advancers after its share price moved from N7.5 to N8, gaining 50kobo or 6.67percent. The…

