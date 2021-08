Investors renewed their appetite for the shares of Airtel Africa Plc, which helped Nigeria’s equities market to gain about N317billion at the close of trading session on Tuesday August 10. After a negative start to this week, Airtel Africa Plc stocks which had reach remarkable low rallied from day open level of N650 to N715,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login