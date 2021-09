In the trading week ended Friday, September 3, investors in Nigeria’s equities market witnessed decrease in the value of their investment following sessions of profit-taking and bargain hunting. The review week ended with three trading days of losses as against two sessions of gains, which powered the market’s 0.57percent decline or about N118 billion loss…

