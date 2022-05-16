Nigeria’s stock investors gain N1.2trn in week ended May 13

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation increased by 4.25percent or N1.17trillion in the trading week ended Friday May 13.

The record gain in the review trading week pushed higher market’s positive return to 24.31percent year-to-date (YtD). Also, the market has increased this month by 6.97percent.

Read also: How Nigeria can tap global $365bn footwear market with lessons from India

Both market performance indicators had opened the review week at 50,935.03points and N27.460trillion respectively but rose to 53,098.46points and N28.625trillion as of Friday.

In the review week, NGX Oil & Gas Index increased most by 6.94percent, followed by NGX Consumer Goods Index which appreciated by 5.41 percent and NGX Industrial Index which rose week-on-week (WoW) by 2.33percent.