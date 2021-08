The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed the need for Nigeria’s capital market to be strengthened to accelerate domestic production and employment, given the direct correlation between increase in production and job creation. To achieve this, Director General of the SEC, Lamido Yuguda said there is the need to leverage the capital market for…

